MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A world championship is on the line and on the beach as it returns to South Florida sands.

Polo stars are hitting the sand on South Beach this weekend, as some of the best players in the world take part in the Beach Polo World Cup.

“I’m seeing horses, beach, beautiful people, just the place to be,” said polo fan Carolina Naranjo.

On the sands near 24th Street, 24 of the best international polo players will be competing for the World Polo League title.

“We have eight international teams, with players from all over the world competing with 120 polo horses,” said Tito Gaudenzi, World Beach Polo’s owner and founder.

“We’re glad that it’s back for the second year after the pandemic,” said polo fan Ruth Judd.

The three-day, high-stakes competition kicks off Friday, and runs through the weekend.

“It’s one of the best experiences here on Miami Beach,” said Ernest Judd. “We enjoy and come every year. We even follow them around the country. It’s a great event.”

The event is a welcome return for fans. Guests can root on the teams under the shaded polo lounge, or mix and mingle in the VIP tent.

“I am loving the fashion,” said attendee Alex Abril.

“It’s so nice to talk to everyone, see everyone dressed up, and I don’t know, just something like this that brings everyone together is always a blast,” said Oliva Rodriguez.

Want in on the matches but don’t have a ticket?

“We have a large space, retail village, and along the whole east side, where people can come without entry to enjoy this amazing sport,” said Gaudenzi.

The shaded Polo Lounge Tickets are $80.

