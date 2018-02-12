Woolfolk’s sparks No. 12 Florida St. women past Miami 91-71

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Imani Wright scored 21 points, Nausia Woolfolk missed a triple-double by a rebound and No. 12 Florida State defeated rival Miami for the sixth straight time on Sunday, 91-71.

Woolfolk finished with 18 points, a career-high 10 assists, nine rebounds and four steals. Shakayla Thomas added 19 points for the Seminoles (21-4, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Chatrice White scored 14.

Wright’s 3-pointer — she had four to give her 86 this season — in the final minute of the first quarter gave FSU a 28-18 lead. Thomas and White had 3-point plays and five points in a 14-0 run early in the second quarter that had the lead at 24.

The Seminoles shot 55 percent (34 of 62) and had a 43-29 rebounding advantage.

The Hurricanes (17-8, 7-5), who shot 42 percent (25 of 59), got 21 points and 12 rebounds from Erykah Davenport.

