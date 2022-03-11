(CNN) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is being sued by a woman who claims he is her biological father; Dallas County court documents show. The lawsuit itself has been sealed, but the motion to seal it provides some details about the claims.

In the case of Alexandra Davis vs. Jerral W. Jones, the motion to seal states that Davis “claims Defendant is Plaintiff’s biological father and makes several additional allegations claiming Defendant paid for Plaintiff and Plaintiff’s mother to keep this information confidential.”

According to court documents, both sides agreed to the motion to seal the original complaint, stating that “Defendant has a serious and substantial interest in Plaintiff’s allegations not being public record.” The filing says Davis can ask the court to unseal the full lawsuit at any time.

Judge Kristina Williams granted the motion to seal the lawsuit on Wednesday, pending a full hearing on March 31, according to Dallas County records.

The Dallas Morning News — which reports it obtained a full copy of the lawsuit prior to it being sealed — says Davis is asking the court to rule that she is not legally bound by the confidentiality agreement she says her mother signed.

The newspaper and ESPN, which also says it obtained the lawsuit, report that Jones denied paternity but agreed to pay $375,000 to Davis’ mother, and also to establish two trust funds for Davis, according to the suit.

ESPN and the newspaper report that Jones met Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis Spencer, when she was working at an American Airlines ticket counter at the airport in Little Rock, Arkansas. Davis is 25, the outlets reported.

CNN reached out Thursday to attorneys for Davis and Jones, as well as Jones’ personal spokesman, Jim Wilkinson. Those messages were not immediately returned.

