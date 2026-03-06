MIAMI (WSVN) - Arike Ogunbowale, the Dallas Wings star who helped lead Mist BC to the latest Unrivaled championship just hours before, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge following an altercation at E11EVEN Miami nightclub.

City of Miami Police arrested Ogunbowale, 29, around 4:22 a.m. at 29 Northeast 11th Street in Miami, just after 4:20 a.m. on Thursday

Hours before the arrest, the Mist beat team Phantom in the Unrivaled championship game in Medley.

According to an arrest report, an officer was flagged down regarding a physical altercation inside the club. A security guard told police that while attempting to escort Ogunbowale out of the premises due to an unrelated altercation, she struck him in the face with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground.

Security footage from inside the club confirmed the security guard’s account, according to police.

Ogunbowale was taken into custody without incident and charged with misdemeanor battery.

