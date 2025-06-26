HAPERVILLE, Ga. (WSVN) — Dueling accounts of an Uber ride near Atlanta that went viral on social media have surfaced between a sports reporter and her driver who both claim one attacked the other, and it all began with an argument about the air conditioner.

The shocking cellphone footage shows reporter Tabitha Turner being pepper-sprayed in Haperville, Georgia.

“I requested a call…” Turner is seen saying in the video.

“Ger the [expletive] out of the car,” said the driver as she pepper-sprayed Turner.

The Uber driver took to social media about Saturday’s confrontation.

Turner said the post has led to harassment and threats, turning her life upside down.

“I have received threats via social media about my karma, that’s coming to me, defaming my character,” she said.

The Uber driver indicated she was attacked by Turner.

“I just want to share something,” said the driver in the video of her account.

But Turner, a reporter who covers the NBA and WNBA, said she is the victim here.

“”[The driver is] trying to paint me as somebody violent. They flooded my social media with threats,” she said as she fought back tears. “They’ve reached out to people I work with and work for.”

Turner said it all started when she asked the driver to turn on the AC and roll up the windows.

“She likes to leave the windows down in case customers are sick,” she said,

The driver pulled over and ordered Turner to get out. She said she would, as long as the driver would call police and return her money.

That’s when Turner said the driver used pepper spray and assaulted her.

Another driver saw the pair tussling on the side of the road and called police.

Turner said she now fears for her safety, adding that the driver’s actions could cost her her job.

“And that’s very hurtful. I love what I do, and I work very hard to get where I am. Very hard,” she said.

Police reviewed the video and determined the driver was the aggressor. There is a warrant out for her arrest. She will face battery charges.

