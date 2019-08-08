WNBA players to appear in NBA 2K20

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is expanding its reach in video games as its players will appear in NBA 2K20.

It’s not the first time that gamers will be able to use female basketball players. WNBA players appeared in NBA Live 18 in 2017.

Many of the top WNBA players, including Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were scanned into NBA 2K20 earlier this summer.

All game modes featuring the WNBA will be available to play next month when NBA 2K20 is released on Sept. 6. Players can play a full season with their favorite WNBA team, according to the league.

“For years, fans have requested the ability to play as some of their favorite WNBA stars,” said Jeff Thomas, SVP of Development, Visual Concepts. “We’ve been working with the WNBA and their top players to recreate a hyper-realistic version of their league with pinpoint accuracy. We’re excited to roll out this new feature in NBA 2K20 because we know how important the WNBA is to the world of basketball.”

The 2K series has partnered with the NBA to operate the NBA 2K League, which recently ended its second season. Warriors Gaming, operated by the Golden State Warriors, drafted the first and only women’s player, Chiquita Evans, into the league in March.

“We are excited to have WNBA players as part of this top selling video game, helping to bring more exposure to these elite players, expanding our fan base and providing an immersive gaming experience featuring women role model athletes, ” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

