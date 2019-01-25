Winslow scores 27, leads Heat past Cavaliers 100-94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justise Winslow scored 27 points and Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-94 on Friday night.

Dwyane Wade scored 13 points in his final game at Quicken Loans Arena, and Derrick Jones Jr. added 14 points.

Cedi Osman scored a career-high 29 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost 18 of 19. The Cavaliers have lost nine straight at home, with their last home victory coming Dec. 12.

Winslow made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the third. With Cleveland leading 65-62, Miami went on a 28-7 run for a 90-72 lead early in the fourth.

The Heat led 96-78 with 4:12 to play before the Cavaliers went on a 13-1 run, sparked by 3-pointers from Collin Sexton and Alec Burks.

Ante Zizic made a free throw with 1:09 to play that cut the lead to 97-91, but Bam Adebayo made two foul shots with 20 seconds remaining.

The Heat easily defeated the Cavaliers in the teams’ first two meetings, 118-94 in Miami on Dec. 28, and 117-92 in Cleveland on Jan. 2.

The first half featured six lead changes and the score was tied six times. Cleveland led 53-48 at halftime, before Miami took over.

Burks and Sexton each scored 13 for Cleveland.

TIP-INS

Heat: G Dion Waiters (migraine) was unavailable. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 draft spent his first three NBA seasons with Cleveland. . F Kelly Olynyk (four minutes) and G Rodney McGruder (10 minutes) saw action after falling out of the rotation earlier this week. Both failed to score.

Cavaliers: Cleveland is 5-19 at home. … G Cameron Payne, who didn’t play Friday, will complete his second 10-day contract Saturday, meaning Cleveland must either sign him for the rest of the season or let him go.

LAST TIME AROUND

Wade is to retire after the season. The Cavaliers showed a video tribute during the game’s first timeout for the future Hall of Famer, who waved to the fans while getting a loud ovation.

Wade played in 46 games with the Cavaliers last season. He was traded to Miami in February. Wade exchanged jerseys with Sexton following the game.

INJURY UPDATE

Cavaliers coach Larry Drew hopes All-Star Kevin Love, who has played in only four games because of a foot injury, will return soon. Drew was impressed with Love’s work during offensive drills in Friday’s shoot-around.

Drew said Love still hasn’t gone through any contact drills and no timetable has been established for his return.

Forward Tristan Thompson will miss about two more weeks because of a sprained left foot. He’s been sidelined for five games. Forward Larry Nance Jr. returned after missing eight games with a sprained right knee and had six points in 21 minutes.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit New York on Sunday.

Cavaliers: Visit Chicago on Sunday.

