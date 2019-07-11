Williams back on Centre Court to face Strycova in semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Back on Centre Court and back in the semifinals of a major tournament, Serena Williams will take on Barbora Strycova at Wimbledon.

Williams is trying to win an eighth title at the All England Club and a 24th Grand Slam trophy overall — an achievement that would equal Margaret Court’s all-time record.

The 33-year-old Strycova had been pondering retirement this year but now is the oldest first-time major semifinalist in the professional era. It took her 53 major tournaments to get this deep.

In the first semifinal, also on Centre Court, former No. 1 Simona Halep will face Elina Svitolina.

Like Strycova, Svitolina has never before been to the final four at a major tournament.

Halep won the French Open last year and is trying to reach her fifth major final.

