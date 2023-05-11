NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a fun night out for Miami Heat fans in North Bay Village, until it wasn’t.

The watch party hosted by the Heat at Shuckers, Wednesday night, was a road rally with a little bit of deflation at the end, when the hometown team lost to the New York Knicks 112-103 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

But before the last buzzer, revelers were clearly excited to be at the waterfront restaurant.

“It’s amazing. I’m so glad I came,” said a woman.

The players may have squared off against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, but the Heat bash brought the closest thing to experiencing the team live to vivid life.

The Heat’s PA announcer was at the party. So were the Heat Dancers, and even a white hot Burnie got in on the fun.

“Oh, my goodness. This is exciting. It’s just dynamic, and we’re having an awesome time,” said a woman rocking a black Heat T-shirt.

Florida Panthers fans also got a chance to catch up with their favorite hockey team during their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which aired at the same time as the Heat game. Alas, the Panthers lost, too.

But despite the outcome of the games, a fan frenzy for both the Heat and the Panthers remains across South Florida.

And even after Game 5 ended, Shuckers remained relatively crowded late Wednesday night.

