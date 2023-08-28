DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The allure of Friday Night Lights football dreams has captivated countless young athletes in the area, but few have risen to the challenge quite like Davi Belfort. Picking up a football for the first time merely six years ago, Belfort, now the quarterback for Western High School, has not only embraced the sport but has proven himself a prodigious talent.

“I was born in Brazil and lived there for six years,” said Davi. “[When I] came to America I didn’t even know what a football was.”

Not only did Davi fall in love with the sport, but there was something about the quarterback position that really sparked the high school senior’s attention.

“[The quarterback] is the leader of the team, he always has the ball in his hand, he always has a chance to make a play,” said Davi. “That position really stood out to me, so after that year when I turned 13, I told my parents that I wanted to play quarterback for the rest of my life. After that, the journey kind of started.”

Western High School’s head coach, Adam Ratkevich, showered praise on the young athlete, emphasizing Belfort’s exceptional capabilities both on and off the football field.

“Davi literally elite intellectually,” said Ratkevich. “His mental preparation in his football IQ is on a very very high level. He’s the son of a world champion and he’s been around some of the best athletes in various sports his entire life.”

Indeed, Belfort’s lineage includes none other than Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, his father.

“Everything Davi earned, nothing was given to him. I know nothing about [football], but he fell in love with it,” Vitor proudly stated.

As the son of a mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, it’s no surprise that combat sports come naturally to Davi.

“So I actually do boxing a lot,” said Davi. “That’s like my second sport. “I feel like it translates a lot to the game of football. In the industry of fighting, you go into the cage and it’s you against another man.”

This unique perspective, combined with his impressive pedigree, has earned Belfort the respect and admiration of his teammates.

“His mentality — he’s a dog. He likes to work and he doesn’t back down for anything,” said Daymien Chavarry, Wildcats defensive end.

“It’s nice to have a quarterback who can take care of himself,” said Ratkevich.

With comparisons drawn between touchdown passes and submission holds, Vitor Belfort acknowledged, “Scoring a touchdown pass. There is nothing harder than that. These are the real fighters. The quarterbacks are the real fighters. Anyone who is out on that field has my respect.”

Despite the accolades, Davi Belfort remains humble. Graduating this upcoming January to embark on his college journey at Virginia Tech, he expressed gratitude for his experiences.

“It’s definitely been an amazing journey,” said Davi. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Just recently, on Thursday night, Belfort led the Wildcats to a historic victory, as Western High School triumphed over Milton with a 14-10 scoreline during the opening of the National Broward High School Football Showcase.

