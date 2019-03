WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Univista Insurance teamed up with the Miami Marlins to offer fuel to South Florida drivers for 99 cents per gallon.

Drivers filled up at the Chevron gas station along Southwest 8th Street and 57th Avenue in West Miami, Wednesday.

The offer celebrated the insurance company’s 10th year in business.

