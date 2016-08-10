Werth leads Nationals’ outburst in 7-4 win over Indians

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayson Werth hit a three-run home run, Anthony Rendon had a two-run double and the Washington Nationals’ offense awoke in a 7-4 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Werth was 2 for 3 and scored three runs to lead the outburst. Rendon and Ben Revere each went 2 for 4.

Washington had scored three runs in its previous three games combined, a stretch of futility that manager Dusty Baker said was “a little bit past a blip” even without reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper.

It was a welcome output on a day that left-hander Gio Gonzalez (8-9) didn’t have his best stuff. Gonzalez allowed four runs and seven hits, including a home run by Francisco Lindor, and struck out five in five-plus innings.

The Nationals knocked around Josh Tomlin (11-5), who allowed seven runs and eight hits and struck out four in four-plus innings.

Recently acquired closer Mark Melancon made quick work of Cleveland to pick up the save.

