SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 23 points in 23 minutes to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 120-104 preseason victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, sank 10 of 15 shots — 1 of 5 from 3-point range — and both of his free throws in his second preseason game. The 7-foot-4 center from France had 20 points and one block in 19 minutes in a 122-121 loss to Oklahoma City in the Spurs’ preseason opener on Monday.

Wembanyama added four rebounds, four assists and three blocks on Friday and also had four of San Antonio’s 13 turnovers.

Devin Vassell hit 6 of 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points with three assists for the Spurs. Jeremy Sochan pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Jamal Cain was 6 of 8 on 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Heat. Duncan Robinson had 14 points and five assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., the 18th overall selection this year, did not play after scoring 13 in Miami’s opener — a 113-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

WARRIORS 129, LAKERS 125

Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis scored the go-ahead basket on a tip-in with 32 seconds left, then blocked a shot by his former Indiana Hoosiers teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino at the other end to rally visiting Golden State over Los Angeles.

Stephen Curry scored 18 points in 21 minutes for the Warriors, who opened the preseason with a 125-108 win at home over the Lakers. Jonathan Kuminga scored 26 points on 9 of 12 shooting with three 3-pointers. Brandin Podziemski, the 19th overall pick this year, finished with 10 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

LeBron James had 12 points and five assists in 18 minutes for Los Angeles. Taurean Prince led with 17 points, sinking 4 of 5 3-pointers. Austin Reaves scored 16 and Anthony Davis pitched in 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes.

Podziemski hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-1 run late in the third quarter, giving Golden State its first lead since midway through the first quarter, 99-98.

