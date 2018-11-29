Warriors G Curry apologizes to fan after shoe complaint

TORONTO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wants girls of all ages to have the same access to his basketball shoes that young boys do.

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison of Napa, California, wrote to Curry to tell him she couldn’t buy his Curry 5 shoes because they weren’t available in her size on the girls section of the Under Armour website. They were available for boys.

The two-time MVP and five-time All-Star replied with an apology, saying he’s been working with Under Armour to remedy the situation. Curry also promised to send Morrison two pairs of shoes, including the new Curry 6 model, and invited her to the Warriors home game next March 8, International Women’s Day.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

“That’s the beauty of Steph,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Thursday’s game at Toronto. “He understands his power. He understands the impact he can make on people’s lives. And I’m just incredibly proud of him.”

Curry missed his 11th straight game Thursday because of a strained left groin, and did not speak to reporters beforehand. He’s expected to return Saturday at Detroit.

