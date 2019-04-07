Wade leaves lasting legacy as end of his final NBA season nears

MIAMI (WSVN) - The end of Dwyane Wade’s NBA career is almost near, but the Miami Heat captain will leave a lasting legacy. 7’s Donovan Campbell explains how #3 has left his mark on the team.

The finale of Wade’s historic career is right around the corner.

While shooting close just to the end of his last season, Wade is relishing in the magical moment.

“I was a little nervous because I was thinking about retiring last year, and I didn’t want to come to this year and just not be in it mentality,” said Wade. “Now, once you get into it, once the competitive nature starts going, it damn sure feels good when you can deliver. I can be what I once was.”

There’s no doubt the three-time NBA champion has accomplished a lot during his 16-year career, from being named to 13 NBA All Star games, selected to eight All-NBA teams and winning a scoring title.

Wade also stands as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

But maybe the 37-year-old’s best accolade is his locker room presence.

“He’s been great as a teammate, being a great veteran presence for us,” said Heat forward Josh Richardson. “He’s been kind of like a safety net for us since I’ve been here, but he’s been big for us.”

Come the end of the season, that safeguard will surely be missed, especially by his younger teammates.

“He’s having a lot of fun. We’re just like little brothers entertaining him, I guess you could say,” said Heat center Bam Adebayo. “The little brothers that are always going, being goofballs.”

“Just the joy that he’s bringing to our team and just the positivity, even when we were going through tough times,” added Heat Forward Justise Winslow. “To go out and see all the ‘Last Dance’ supporters and fans, it kind of gave us some energy and gave us positivity.”

From his younger Heat teammates to veteran players, all can appreciate what Wade means not only to the Heat but as well as the NBA.

“He connects with the fans and everything when he checks into the game. I get goosebumps because the fans go crazy,” said Heat guard Goran Dragic.

“You guys see the smiles, you guys see the flare, but we get the knowledge in the locker room, the games, the pre-talks,” said Heat forward James Johnson. “We get all the little adjustments and the serious D.Wade. All in all, there’s code to everything, and it’s hard not to have fun.”

Wade’s “one last dance” is not only giving basketball fans a final look at his career, but most importantly, it’s also giving the future Hall of Famer a chance to go out his own way.

“Dwyane could, in this role, play another three or four years. He’s just choosing to go out on his terms,” said head coach Erik Spoelstra. “Probably the biggest lesson that he’s taught our young guys is this is your profession, this is your livelihood.”

While the bond between Wade and his teammates is very strong, none is stronger than the bond with Udonis Haslem, a teammate who has been by his side for all 15 years in South Florida.

“It’s been amazing for me just watching him have so much fun and so much joy, on the basketball court and in life,” said Haslem.

The Heat have three games left to get back into the playoff pitch and extend his final season.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.