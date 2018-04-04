Von Miller under investigation in hammerhead shark catch

DENVER (AP) — Broncos linebacker Von Miller is potentially in hot water after a social media post in which he poses with a bloody hammerhead shark that was caught on a fishing expedition.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received the images and video from the trip and is “looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident,” said Carol Lyn Parrish, the commission’s public information coordinator. No further details were available.

There’s video of the group trying to put the shark back in the water. The harvesting of hammerhead sharks is a second-degree misdemeanor in Florida. It’s punishable by up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail, as determined by a judge.

Miller’s agent couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday on the investigation.

