Virginia Tech football player accused of illicit filming

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A suspended Virginia Tech football player has been charged with filming an unclothed woman without her consent.

The Roanoke Times reports 19-year-old Dwayne Lamont Crossen, known as D.J., was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a misdemeanor charge.

Virginia Tech said in a statement earlier this month that Crossen was suspended from competition in September for unspecified violations of university policy. The defensive back was allowed to practice throughout the fall, but received a university suspension at the beginning of 2019.

An arrest warrant says the video dates to Feb. 8. But a search warrant from fall says a woman in September reported Crossen making a video of her without her permission while they had consensual sex.

The report didn’t include comment from Crossen, who hails from Greensboro, North Carolina.

