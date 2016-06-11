MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Fights broke out all day before and soon after Russia managed to earn a 1-1 draw against England on Saturday at the European Championship.

England fans (and many French people too) climbing fences to avoid Russian supporters pic.twitter.com/ryE9JXSwwP — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) June 11, 2016

England and Russia fans rioted before the game at Marseille’s nearby Old Port district and briefly outside the Stade Velodrome in a third straight day of violence. Police in the Mediterranean port city fired tear gas and water cannons at rioters.

The clashes continued moments after the final whistle, when a large group of Russian fans in one of the stands behind the goal advanced on England supporters in the neighboring area, throwing objects and breaking through a line of stewards. England fans fled for the exits in panic.

Vasily Berezutsky scored Russia’s equalizer in the second minute of injury time, canceling out Eric Dier’s goal from a free kick in the 73rd.

Dier, a defensive midfielder, was a surprising choice to take the free kick for England, but his fierce strike curled into the top corner from the edge of the area.

England failed to finish a flurry of chances in a dominant first-half performance and struggled a bit until Dier stepped up to score the winner in the Group B match.

However, what happened during the match will be overshadowed by the fan violence before and after.

Police tried, largely unsuccessfully, to rein in violence that authorities said left at least five people injured. Some fans walked through the city bare-chested and with blood dripping from head wounds.

The trouble had largely died down by the time the match started, but reignited just as it finished.

