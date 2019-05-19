Vincent Kompany to leave Manchester City

Belgian footballer Vincent Kompany has said he will leave Manchester City, just one day after Saturday's 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford.

(CNN) — Belgian footballer Vincent Kompany has said he will leave Manchester City, just one day after Saturday’s 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford.

“The defender has decided to call time on his 11-year association with the Club having won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and two Community Shields,” Manchester City wrote on its website.

The announcement on Sunday came after an emotional day for the club as City became the first men’s team in history to win the English domestic treble.

Earlier this month Kompany helped his club power toward the Premier League title with a stunning goal against Leicester. The captain leaves after 360 appearances and 20 goals, as one of Manchester City’s greatest-ever players.

For the next three seasons, the 33-year-old will take up the role of player-manager at boyhood Belgian club RSC Anderlecht.

Announcing his departure, Kompany said: “As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out. I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club. I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester.

“I will never forget how all Man City supporters remained loyal to me in good times and especially bad times. Against the odds you have always backed me and inspired me to never give up.

“Sheikh Mansour changed my life and that of all the City fans around the world, for that I am forever grateful. A blue nation has arisen and challenged the established order of things, I find that awesome.

“I cherish the counsel and leadership of a good human being, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Man City could not be in better hands.”

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak paid tribute to Kompany on Sunday: “There have been many important contributors to Manchester City’s renaissance, but arguably none are more important than Vincent Kompany.

“He defines the essence of the club. For a decade he has been the lifeblood, the soul, and beating heart of a supremely talented squad.”

