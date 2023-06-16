MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced video shows Ultimate Fighting Champsionship Conor McGregor in downtown Miami on the night he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

As the mixed martial arts star, 34, faces allegations of sexual assault, TMZ Sports has obtained video that is soon expected to be part of a police investigation.

The footage, posted online on Friday, shows McGregor and the alleged victim going into the men’s bathroom at the Kaseya Center where the alleged attack took place, June 9.

“What I saw was him grab her arm and lead her somewhere,” said Ariel Mitchell, the victim’s attorney.

According to Mitchell, the incident happened during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

In a demand letter written to McGregor, Mitchell wrote, “Mr. McGregor, aided and abetted by the NBA and Miami Heat Kaseya security, had the victim physically forced via security into the men’s bathroom.”

But according to the video obtained by TMZ Sports, it appears to show McGregor holding the victim’s hand and leading her into the bathroom.

Once inside, Mitchell said, McGregor aggressively kissed her client, forced her to perform oral sex on him, as he ripped off her clothes and continued the attack.

Mitchell said the victim eventually fought McGregor off and gave police the clothes she was wearing that night as evidence.

Mitchell also gave 7News screenshots of Instagram messages that, she said, are between the victim and one of McGregor’s security guards, where the victim accuses McGregor of pulling her pants down and calls him “mad aggressive.”

At one point, the victim allegedly said in the texts, “I didn’t know he was trying to [expletive] me in the bathroom.”

The security guard allegedly responded, “How did u not know? Lol.”

“Our credibility is through the roof, so I have no reason to question her,” said Mitchell, “and I hate that we live in a society that questions women when they’re in a situation, especially when we’re talking about known predators.”

McGregor has denied any wrongdoing.

His attorney sent 7News a statement. It reads, “After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

In a statement issued Thursday, the Miami Heat said they’re aware and conducting their own investigation.

City of Miami Police are also investigating.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.