MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police video has been released after a crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis, who was arrested for DUI as a result.

On Saturday, at approximately 7 a.m., police was dispatched near the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 37th Avenue in Miramar after the crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis.

The former NFL player was driving a Tesla when he rear-ended a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Tundra rotated clockwise, and the person was transported to Broward Regional Hospital with several injuries.

Davis was laying down sleeping when police approached him, and that’s when they started questioning him.

Police noted that his eyes were bloodshot, and he had to lean on the concrete barrier wall to keep himself sitting upright.

With slurred speech Davis stated that he was not injured.

“You didn’t have any alcohol, you weren’t drinking?” asked a trooper.

“Yeah, I was drinking,” responded Davis.

“What kind of drinks did you have?” asked a trooper.

“Mixed drinks,” responded Davis.

Davis said he left the club at 2 a.m. According to the arrest report, he did not submit to any alcohol testing.

He was charged with one count of DUI and released from the Broward County Jail after posting $500 bail.

There is no word on the condition of the other driver.

Davis played with the Miami Dolphins from 2009-2012. Now he is retired and living again in South Florida.

