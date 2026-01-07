JACKSONVILLE, Fla.(WSVN)– NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a hero in Jacksonville after leading the Jaguars back to the playoffs, and now the quarterback is going viral after a fun moment with a fan on a night out.

Picking up a friend from a Jacksonville bar turned into an unexpected moment for Natasha Lane, when she ran into the Jags star quarterback.

“I was waiting for the friend and out walks Trevor Lawrence and instead of asking for a picture, I asked to squat him instead,” said Lane.

Lawrence was caught off guard by the request and made sure she was serious.

“His reaction was very shocked, he looked at me and asked if i was being serious and I said, I very much am,” said Lane.

Lane who’s a disabled veteran, said she did five full squats with Lawrence over her shoulders.

“After I put him down he stood there for a second and was like , ‘whoa, you’re a very strong woman,’ I said, thanks, I work out,” said Lane.

The moment ended up being a new personal record for her.

“The most I think I’ve squatted here at the gym is about like 180 to 200, so he was a little bit over, but I mean, I still was able to do it, I had the confidence,” she said.

Following the squats she grabbed a photo, got to hang out with Lawrence and his teammates, and posted the video online, which she didn’t expect to go viral.

“I woke up this morning and next thing I know it’s everywhere and I’m still kind of shocked to be honest,” said Lane.

She made it look easy on video and said if she ever runs into him again, she already knows what she’d ask.

“Can I squat you again? You know, this time I’ll have better form,” she said.

Lawrence’s focus however, is now turned back to football as the Jags take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.