MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Sports fanatics in South Florida had a one-of-a-kind Superbowl experience at the Hard Rock Stadium courtesy of Verizon’s first-ever Superbowl FanFest.

In a first of it’s kind, Verizon transformed stadiums and venues in all 30 of the National Football League markets, including the Hard Rock Stadium, into one huge watch party experience for fans.

“Man it is a once in a lifetime. It is such a great experience being able to be here, hang out with former players, hang out with fellow fans and hang out with other Verizon members and everything, so it just such a great experience being out here with my friends. I love it,” said attendee Venice Thomas.

“No, never I mean with friends party they’re a little smaller but this one with all the food, vendors, and the excitement it’s the best experience,” said attendee Priscilla Crawford.

Both Dolphins and NFL fans had the opportunity to mingle with legends like O.J. McDuffie and Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders during the Superbowl festivities, which also featured delicious food and beverages.

“For all these other teams that didn’t make it to the Superbowl, it’s truly amazing man, the Miami Dolphins in conjunction with Verizon, what an atmosphere man opening up the building like this it’s a packed house man it’s been amazing, said” fan O.J. McDuffie

This Superbowl party was more than just football and food, DJ sets kept the energy high while giveaways and prizes fueled the excitement. The night offered a complete entertainment experience to make Superbowl Sunday truly memorable for SoFlo fans watching the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansa City Chiefs

“I mean everything is laid out for us you have the painting, you have the band, you have the DJ, you have food I mean this is such a great experience,” said Tiffany Robinson.

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22 and took home the franchise’s second Superbowl championship.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.