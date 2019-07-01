Venus Williams is starting her own YouTube channel

(CNN) — Venus Williams is coming to YouTube. The tennis star announced on social media Monday morning that she is starting her own YouTube channel that will focus on “fitness, tennis, wellness, design and more,” plus the goings-on of the Williams family.

Her first video, Williams says, will be titled “Wilmington to Wimbledon,” and will chronicle her rise from the courts of her childhood Los Angeles neighborhood to the ranks of international tennis royalty.

Hi everyone. I’m actually really excited to be launching my very own YouTube Channel! It will be a destination all things Williams, my family, me, fitness, tennis, wellness, design and more . Today I will be posting my first episode ‘Wilmington to Wimbledon' pic.twitter.com/56PoyM9WrN — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) July 1, 2019

The Williams sisters have always been media-savvy athletes, expanding their influence past sports into fashion, design, investment and personal passions. Venus Williams is already the CEO of her own interior design firm, and she and her sister Serena are part owners of the Miami Dolphins. In June, Serena Williams was the first athlete to be featured on Forbes’ list of Richest Self-Made Women in America.

