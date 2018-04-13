Vegas soccer team partners with marijuana dispensary

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — A professional soccer team has becomes the first team in U.S. history to partner with a marijuana dispensary.
Las Vegas Lights FC announced Nuwu Cannabis Marketplace as an official sponsor on Friday.
The team included a promotional video of their mascot visiting the dispensary to make the announcement.
Lights FC plays in the second division of American soccer.
