Vegas soccer team partners with marijuana dispensary

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — A professional soccer team has becomes the first team in U.S. history to partner with a marijuana dispensary.

Las Vegas Lights FC announced Nuwu Cannabis Marketplace as an official sponsor on Friday.

The team included a promotional video of their mascot visiting the dispensary to make the announcement.

We were going to wait till 4:20 pm, but we were just too excited 😏 We are proud to announce our partnership with @NuwuCannabis!

The first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary. ONLY. IN. VEGAS. pic.twitter.com/ItGhT7a4vn — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) April 13, 2018

Lights FC plays in the second division of American soccer.

