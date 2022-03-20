CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals and assisted on another to spark Cincinnati to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami 3-1 in MLS action on Saturday.

Ronald Matarrita took a cross from Vazquez and scored in the 18th minute to stake Cincinnati (2-2-0) to a 1-0 lead. Vazquez scored in the 24th minute on a header — with an assist from Matarrita — to make it 2-0. Gonzalo Higuain scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after Matarrita took down DeAndre Yedlin in the box to cut Miami’s deficit to one.

Vazquez drew a penalty in the 78th minute, but Luciano Acosta’s shot hit the left post. Vazquez wrapped up the win with a goal in the 82nd minute.

Miami (0-3-1) is still looking for its first win of the season and has a minus-8 goal differential, worst in the MLS.

Cincinnati outshot Miami 15-13 and had a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Alec Kann had three saves for Cincinnati. Drake Callender saved three for Miami.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.