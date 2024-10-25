(CNN) — University of South Florida men’s head basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim died Thursday from complications during a medical procedure, the university said. He was 43 and was considered a rising star among young coaches.

Details about the nature of the procedure and complications were not released.

Michael Kelly, USF vice president for athletics said in a statement that Abdur-Rahim was “authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation.”

Abdur-Rahim was hired by the Bulls ahead of the 2023-2024 season and led them to their first-ever regular season American Athletic Conference (AAC) championship with a 25-8 record, the most wins in program history. He also led the Bulls to their first ever top 25 ranking and was later named the AAC coach of the year.

“Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community,” Kelly continued. “We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

Before coming to Tampa, Abdur-Rahim spent four seasons as the head coach of the Kennesaw State Owls. In 2019-2020, the Owls went 1-28 but under Abdur-Rahim, the program turned it around and three years later, made it to the NCAA tournament.

In 2022-2023, the Owls finished with a 26-9 record and Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) regular-season and tournament titles. The program would go on to lose to No. 3 seed Xavier in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

USF president Rhea Law said that Abdur-Rahim brought “unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation.”

“Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body,” Law continued. “His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever.”

Abdur-Rahim was one of 13 siblings – six of whom played college basketball, including his older brother Shareef, who was a 12-year NBA veteran and is the current president of the NBA G-League.

In an interview with CNN’s Coy Wire in 2023, Abdur-Rahim reflected on his upbringing and said the one word that came to his mind was “grateful.” He also spoke about his late father.

“I just want him to know that he raised a man,” an emotional Abdur-Rahim told Wire. “And when I say he raised a man, you know, someone that has character. Someone that has integrity. Somebody that cares about his community.”

Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife, Arianne, and his three children.

USF is scheduled to open up the 2024-2025 regular season against No. 21 Florida in Jacksonville. The Bulls’ first home game is on November 12 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.