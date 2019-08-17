US Open 2019: Naomi Osaka frets over knee injury

Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the championship trophy after winning the Women's Singles finals match against Serena Williams of the United States on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in New York City.

(CNN) — With the US Open just days away, Naomi Osaka is fretting over a knee injury after she was forced to retire from the Cincinnati Masters on Friday.

Osaka, who is the first player from Japan to win a major and climb to the No. 1 ranking, quit in the third set of her quarterfinal match against American Sofia Kenin.

“It’ sucks, especially since I didn’t want to get injured this close to the Open,” US Open champion Osaka told reporters. “And now I’m kind of worried a little bit.

“The injured part sucks but losing, it’s not that big of a deal. She was playing well.”

Kenin won the first set, before Osaka leveled, but early in the third the Japanese star was seen by the trainer for nearly 10 minutes.

READ: Naomi Osaka, an icon of the new Japan

With her knee heavily taped Osaka played one more game before retiring.

“My pain tolerance is really high, that’s usually why I play through things that apparently I shouldn’t,” added Osaka.

“I really don’t know what’s going on with my leg right now. I was asking the trainer if it was safe to play, because I really hate withdrawing.

“I went out there, I wanted to finish the set. But I felt this, like it wasn’t safe.”

In September 2018, Osaka won her first grand slam title, beating Serena Williams in a controversial US Open final that saw the American docked a game after calling the umpire a “thief.”

“Last year I won the US Open and this year I’m trying to play the US Open,” said Osaka, who secured a second grand slam title at the Australian Open in January.

“I don’t even really think about winning the tournament. I just want to have the chance to play it. now.

“If there is a 1% chance of me not playing it, that’s what’s concerning me.”

The US Open starts on September 2016.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.