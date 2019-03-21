University of Tennessee football player arrested after brawl with Miami Beach officer

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Tennessee football player has been arrested after he allegedly got into a brawl with a Miami Beach Police officer.

Kenneth George Jr. was taken into custody after an altercation on the 200 block of Espanola Way and Washington Avenue on Wednesday night.

The college football player faces multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer.

Miami-Beach Police said they were attempting to put an unruly prisoner into a police car when they encountered George in the street yelling at them.

He was advised to stay back but allegedly refused and headed towards them.

According to the arrest report, George then fought with the officers, punching one in the head.

The officer fell to the ground and needed medical attention.

The 22-year-old then fled the scene before officers stopped him at Espanola Way and Washington Avenue.

The injured officer is expected to make a full recovery.

George plays defensive back for the football team of his college, which is currently on Spring Break.

