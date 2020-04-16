University of Miami places gold turnover chain up for auction

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The fight against the coronavirus pandemic is causing a chain reaction, and this one involves gold — and lots of jewels.

University of Miami’s famous turnover chain is hitting the auction block.

Ray Lewis put out a video calling out all University of Miami fans around the world to bid on a dream package.

The package will help raise money to feed those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The winner will go home with one of the two original turnover chains used by the Canes back in 2017.

The original chain is 5-and-a-half pounds of solid gold with 900 orange and green sapphire stones.

It is reportedly worth around $100,000.

The winning bid also includes a VIP game experience for the Canes-Florida State game scheduled for Nov. 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The winner and 14 other fans will be in the suite to watch the game.

Plus, there will be a two-person weekend stay at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

The current bid for the Canes package stands at $16,500. There are nine days left to bid.

If you’d like to place your bid on the Canes package, go to fanatics.com.

