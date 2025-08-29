CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami held a pep rally on campus ahead of their season opening matchup versus Notre Dame.

The pep rally happened Friday afternoon, with hundreds of hurricanes, including team mascot Sebastian and some of the players making an appearance ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Students, alumni, fans, the marching band, and cheerleaders all decked out in orange and green, showed out as College Colors Day kicked off with the pep rally.

The stage was dressed with orange and green balloon arches as Head Coach Mario Cristobal took the stage to build up hype.

It’s a major game for many reasons as 2025 marks the university’s centennial year, and both teams are ranked in the top 10, The U at 10, and Notre Dame at six, with a lot of history between the two programs who last met in 2017.

The Canes and Fighting Irish kick off the first game of the season at Hard Rock Stadium, this Labor Day Sunday.

If you were lucky enough to get tickets to the game remember it is an orange out, so fans are encouraged to wear your orange, as the team will be rocking their orange jerseys to open up the season.

If you weren’t able to get tickets but still want to tune in, pregame coverage begins Sunday at 6:00 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:30p.m., all on ABC Miami, Channel 18.

