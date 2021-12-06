CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami has fired head football coach Manny Diaz.

“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” said President Julio Frenk in a statement. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”

The university said an announcement regarding new leadership for the football program will be forthcoming.

The Hurricanes went 21-15 in 3 seasons under Diaz.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.