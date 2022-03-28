CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami basketball fans gathered to watch the Hurricanes play in the Elite 8, and it was a tough loss, but many said they are still proud.

“It’s the first time in UM history that we have been able to reach the sweet 8,” said UM fan JP Silva. “They played great.”

The Miami Hurricanes made it farther than ever before in University of Miami men’s basketball history, but fans’ excitement didn’t last long.

“It’s disappointing, but we made it super far,” said UM freshman Marley Kronenberg.

“I’m a little disappointed. It was fun to see them progress,” said UM freshman Jordan Galluzzo.

Canes fans packed the Titanic Brewery & Restaurant while they watched and waited as the team took their talents to Chicago, competing in the Elite 8 against the Kansas Jayhawks.

It was a match that had University of Miami fans on the edge of their seats.

“The fact that we hung with them, and we were up by six or seven points at the end of the first half, it’s incredible what they have been able to do,” said Silva.

But although they didn’t finish on top or advance to the final four, Canes fans said this game was still a win.

“I did not expect them to make it this far. We are so happy and so thrilled. We’re not known as a basketball school but to make it this far is exciting,” said Kronenberg.

“Jim Larrañaga has been a tremendous coach. He teaches those players that if they believe, they can achieve greatness,” said Silva.

“I think everyone doubted us, but we got a lot farther than everyone thought we would,” said Galluzzo.

