United Way Mission, Miami Dolphins hand out meals to over 100 veterans in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way Mission and the Miami Dolphins have teamed up to hand out meals to more than 100 veterans in Miami.

The Dolphins provided a food truck, and with the help of Operation Sacred Trust, a program that helps veterans in need, organizers were able to distribute food, Friday.

“We’ve been addressing the issue in regards to lower-income veterans, where they seem to be struggling the most in need, and seem to be being left behind and forgotten,” Tomas Canela, the United Way’s Manager of Veteran’s Services, said.

“It feels good when you can help people who have been in the same situation you have, who’s gone through the same thing you have, and it feels good to be able to give back and give that help to them,” Operation Sacred Trust spokesperson Matthew Ramasir said.

Earlier in May, the organization provided supermarket gift cards and went door-to-door to veterans’ homes to deliver produce boxes.

