(CNN) — Scottie Scheffler clinched his second Masters title in style on Sunday, cementing the American’s status as the preeminent force in men’s golf.

The world No. 1 was unshakeable at Augusta National, shrugging off attacks from multiple challengers to finish four shots ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg and add to his victory in 2022.

Scheffler had arrived at the 88th edition of the tournament as the odds-on favorite and proved bookmakers correct, a closing four-under 68 lifting him to 11-under overall and sealing his third win in just over a month, as well as a $3.6 million cut of a Masters-record $20 million prize purse.

Unmoved by blustering winds that swept away many of his big-name rivals across the week, at times it looked like the only person capable of denying Scheffler another green jacket was his imminent first child.

The Texan had vowed to abandon the tournament if his wife Meredith went into labor, with the due date expected within the next few weeks.

His ninth PGA Tour title – and third in his last four starts – the victory sees the 27-year-old become the 18th player to tally multiple Masters wins, and the fourth youngest to achieve the feat after Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros and Tiger Woods, who finished 60th – last of those to make the cut – following his 100th round at the major.

