(WSVN) - A famous rapper and South Florida icon has announced he’s stepping down from his position as head coach of his high school football team.

Commonly known as Uncle Luke, Luther Campbell became head coach of the Miami Edison Senior High Red Raiders in 2018, most recently leading them to the Class 1A Regional Semis against Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School.

On Monday, the former 2 Live Crew rapper announced he was stepping away from head coaching and is considering representing collegiate athletes in their name, image, and likeness or pursuing a congressional seat.

He said he would make his final decision on a potential congressional campaign by Feb. 15.

