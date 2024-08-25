(CNN) — Home plate umpire Nick Mahrley was taken off the field on a gurney after being struck in the head by a broken bat Sunday during the fifth inning of the game between the host New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s bat splintered just above his hands as he blooped a single into left field off Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber.

The broken barrel of the bat struck Mahrley in his facemask, and the umpire collapsed to one knee.

Medical personnel quickly rushed onto the field to attend to Mahrley.

The 41-year-old appeared to be conscious as he spoke with medical staff behind home plate. The umpire remained on one knee as a brace was placed on his neck.

After 16 minutes, Mahrley was put on a gurney and taken off the field on a utility vehicle as the Bronx crowd gave him a round of applause.

“Nick is being evaluated by the Yankees medical staff and is currently going through a full battery of tests,” a Major League Baseball official said.

The umpire was diagnosed with a concussion and will have additional tests in the next few days, according to a source familiar with the situation, who added Mahrley won’t work for part of next week, at a minimum.

The Rockies posted on X, “Sending our best to Umpire Nick Mahrley.”

Crew chief Marvin Hudson took over home plate duties with the Yankees leading 4-3 and the bases loaded with one out. Umpires Hunter Wendelstedt and John Tumpane split the rest of the duties. The Yankees won the game 10-3 behind two home runs from Aaron Judge.

Marley has been a full-time major league umpire since the 2023 season after working in the minor leagues since 2007 and being called up to the majors for 473 games.

