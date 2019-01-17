UM vs FIU game date announced

MIAMI (WSVN) - The highly anticipated University of Miami vs Florida International University game date has been announced.

The game is scheduled for Nov. 23 to take place at Marlins Park.

The Canes will be the away team this year.

FIU’s team is currently being coached by Butch Davis, who was formerly UM’s head coach from 1995 to 2000.

“Recruits and players, they want to play with other great players, they want to play against other great players, and they like the idea of playing in locations. Obviously, this game is going to have national television opportunities, so all of those things, I think, will certainly help our football program,” Davis said.

Last year’s game was won by the Canes with a score of 31 to 17.

