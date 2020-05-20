UM president optimistic about Canes playing 2020 season despite coronavirus pandemic

A lot has happened since Miami Hurricanes players ended their spring practice amidst the coronavirus outbreak in March, and University of Miami president Julio Frenk is weighing in with optimism that there will be a 2020 college football season.

However, you shouldn’t make any tailgating plans or supply runs just yet because there’s a major catch: Frenk was asked early Wednesday whether the Canes will be playing on the field.

“We certainly hope so. I mean, everything we do will have the safety of our students as the top priority,” he said. “We don’t feel it’s safe, we won’t do it, but with the measures that we’re taking, we will and we hope that… they will probably play in an empty stadium like so many other sports and we hope to have a season. We hope to have a winning season.”

Frenk said he also plans to have students take in-person classes at the Coral Gables campus of UM in the fall.

The school plans to conduct plenty of testing and keeping appropriate social distancing measures in place.

