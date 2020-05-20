UM President: On-campus classes expected to return for fall, football to be played in empty stadiums

MIAMI (WSVN) - The University of Miami is getting ready for students to return in the fall.

Julio Frenk, the school’s president, said Wednesday he expects to have on-campus classes that will incorporate proper social distancing.

Also, the university will conduct extensive cleaning, require all students to wear masks and require that every student be vaccinated for the flu.

When asked if the school’s football season would go on as scheduled, Frenk said, “We certainly hope so. Obviously, everything that we do will have safety of our students as the top priority. If we don’t feel it’s safe, we won’t do it, but with the measures we’re taking, we will. We will probably play in empty stadiums like so many other sports, but we hope to have a season, and we hope to have a winning season.”

As for Florida’s public universities, the state education leaders said they also expect to reopen in the fall, but specifics won’t be released until late June.

