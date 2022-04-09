MIAMI (WSVN) - A University of Miami Hurricanes linebacker has been suspended following a domestic violence arrest.

Nineteen-year-old Deshawn Troutman was taken into custody on March 22 and charged with misdemeanor battery, according to an arrest report obtained by The Miami Herald.

The arrest report states Troutman and his girlfriend were having an argument “over their impending separation when he “became enraged and began to punch her with his fists throughout her body and head, causing pain.”

Miami-Dade Police officers responded and apprehended Troutman without incident.

In a statement issued Friday, UM officials said the sophomore has been suspended from all team activities indefinitely.

