UM head coach Manny Diaz tests positive for COVID-19

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami’s head football coach announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Manny Diaz took to Twitter to make the announcement, early Friday morning.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest. — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) November 20, 2020

In the tweet, Diaz said he is currently isolating and will continue to coach the team virtually for their next game.

