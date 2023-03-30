(WSVN) - For the first time in school history, two South Florida teams are heading to the NCAA Final Four, and with excitement leading up to the games, both schools have announced watch parties.

Things kick off with Florida Atlantic University as they face San Diego State in the NCAA Final Four game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. That game is followed by the Miami Hurricanes versus Connecticut game on Saturday at 8:49 p.m.

Those who can’t make it to NRG Stadium in Houston will still have a chance to experience all the action.

UM announced it will host a watch party for students, faculty and alumni at the Watsco Center, home to the University of Miami men’s and women’s basketball teams. In attendance will be members of the women’s basketball team who recently made school history with their first Elite Eight appearance.

Tickets are required for entry at the Watsco Center and include access to the Hospitality Suite with food and beverage options for everyone. Also included in their ticket are two drink passes to redeem for wine or beer. Not only will fans enjoy the game on the big screen, but they will also rally with the Frost Band of the Hour and the University of Miami Spirit Squads.

A portion of the general admission ticket purchased will support student scholarships.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tip-off is scheduled for 8:49 p.m.

Students will get a free ticket and should check their student emails for more information. The general public can purchase tickets here.

FAU will also have a watch party for their game at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and free food will be available.

An Instagram post that announced the watch party stated, “On Saturday night, the Owls accomplished what was previously thought to be unthinkable in their 35 years of existence.”

Admission is free.

