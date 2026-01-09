MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami erupted into chaos, but this time it was the good kind, driven by their hometown college football team punching their ticket to the College Football National Championship for the first time in over 20 years.

7News cameras rolled as Miami Hurricanes fans erupted in cheers, banged pots and pans and threw up the “U” up and down Southwest Eighth Street in the Little Havana neighborhood.

Thursday night’s celebrations were 305 style, as South Floridians took to the streets with their cookwear after the Canes’ win at the Fiesta Bowl.

“Canes for life! It’s all about the U, baby,” one fan yelled.

“Miami Hurricanes ain’t in it. You better recognize we are in the national championship, baby!” another ecstatic fan yelled.

Jubilant fans went all out with nonstop cheers.

“We love you, go Canes!” one fan said, making the iconic U with his hands.

Fans celebrated the thrilling victory from iconic Magic City staples like La Carreta.

“Who’s papi now? Carson Beck!” another excited fan said, calling attention to the Canes’ quarterback.

Others celebrated the outcome of Thursday’s nailbiter in Arizona at Duffy’s Tavern on Southwest 57th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“My heart was beating to the end there. Let’s go, let’s go!” a fan at Duffy’s said. “I believed that we were going to win, but we pulled through.”

“No surprise here, baby. UM was always going to be in the finals. Let’s go,” another fan said.

The tense game nevertheless kept fans on their toes.

“Come on, I’m too old for this,” one fan in a UM button-down told 7News. “So he’s about to have a heart attack,” he added before hitting his pan with a spoon.

Carson Beck scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left.

“Very stressful. Very nervous,” one young fan decked out in UM gear said. He said he was watching with his family at his cousins house. “I was shaking,” he said.

Cheers erupted the moment the last whistle was blown.

“I was at the Rose Bowl 24 years ago, in my 20s, now 50. This is it, I’m ready for next week. I got my tickets, let’s go!” a longtime Cane fan told 7News.

The countdown is on. There are 10 days to go until the hometown heroes compete in their first national championship since 2003, and this time, the national championship showdown will take place on their home turf, at Hard Rock Stadium., Jan. 19.

The Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks play at the Peach Bowl Friday night. The outcome will decide who the Hurricanes will play next.

