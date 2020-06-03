UM coaches join student-athletes for kneeling protest

MIAMI (WSVN) - The University of Miami community joined together for a protest against the death of George Floyd in police custody.
The University of Miami’s head football coach Manny Diaz, head men’s basketball coach Jim Larranaga and women’s head basketball coach Katie Meier joined together with student-athletes for the demonstration on Tuesday.
The protesters knelt down on one knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.