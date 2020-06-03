UM coaches join student-athletes for kneeling protest

MIAMI (WSVN) - The University of Miami community joined together for a protest against the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The University of Miami’s head football coach Manny Diaz, head men’s basketball coach Jim Larranaga and women’s head basketball coach Katie Meier joined together with student-athletes for the demonstration on Tuesday.

Thanks @julio_frenk & @CanesAllAccess for allowing our student-athletes to stage a protest tonight. We learned that 8:46 is a long time to be on a knee. We learned there is an evil in action & an evil in inaction. And we learned the Canes are just getting started. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/jRTJT27eI3 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) June 3, 2020

8 minutes & 46 seconds of silence today speaks volumes about the concern UM coaches, Athletes and Administrators have for the circumstances that created the need for protests & demonstrations. Let us pray. pic.twitter.com/vAHM9nvdZK — Jim Larrañaga (@CanesCoachL) June 3, 2020

“Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good.” Romans12:9. Powerful moment today w our UM family. #Canes4Change pic.twitter.com/KmNXWrHX8y — Katie Meier (@CoachKatieMeier) June 3, 2020

The protesters knelt down on one knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground.

