FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some very special South Florida children spent part of their holiday shopping and celebrating with the Miami Heat.

Udonis Haslem and his foundation held their annual Christmas Program for Exceptional Students, Saturday.

The young participants were treated to a shopping spree at a Walmart in Fort Lauderdale.

Haslem said this is one way he can give back to the community that’s given so much to him.

“I have an opportunity to interact with a lot of these kids, have an opportunity to have a relationship with a lot of these kid’s parents,” he said. “For me, it’s the perfect opportunity to be in a situation to be able to give back to the community and influence and impact other people’s lives throughout the holidays. That’s how I was raised, that’s how my family brought me up, and that’s what we do.”

Each child received a backpack filled with goodies and a $200 gift card.

After their shopping spree, they went to have lunch at an Aventura restaurant owned by Haslem and Dwyane Wade.

