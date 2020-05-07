Udonis Haslem brings lunch to staff at Doctor’s Hospital in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Heat star showed his support for healthcare workers by treating them to lunch on National Nurses Day.

Udonis Haslem brought food from 800 Degrees Woodfire Kitchen, a restaurant he co-owns with Dwyane Wade, to staff at Doctor’s Hospital in Coral Gables.

This is not the first time Haslem has provided meals for frontline workers. Last Wednesday, he brought food to healthcare workers at North Shore Medical Center.

The Miami native said he could not be more proud of frontline workers in his city.

“I’m so proud of the first responders and the people that are in the medical field, and everything that they have been able to do,” he said. “From Dwyane Wade and myself and our 800 Degrees family, we just want to continue to show appreciation to these people.”

