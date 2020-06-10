Udonis Halsem celebrates 40th birthday with surprise caravan

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Family, friends and teammates of Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem celebrated his 40th birthday with a caravan outside his Southwest Ranches home.

On Tuesday evening, Haslem stood outside of his home with his family as several vehicles drove by and honked.

“Man, it’s amazing, you know what I mean?” said Haslem. “Forty comes quick, you blink and it’s here, but its a blessing all the love that I got today, everybody coming out. I really didn’t know nothing about this so I’m questioning a lot of people right now about how I have a party in my yard and I don’t know about it, but its all love, man.”

Miami Heat President Pat Riley, coach Erik Spoelstra and other teammates participated in the drive-by birthday celebration, as well as DJ Irie and Uncle Luke.

Haslem’s birthday is extra special this year since jersey number is also 40.

