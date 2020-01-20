U.S. Postal Service to temporarily close blue collection boxes prior to Super Bowl 54

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - In preparation for Super Bowl 54, the U.S. Postal Service is temporarily placing some blue collection boxes in Davie and Miami out of service to aid in security measures and accommodate planned activities associated with the big game.

From Jan. 23-25, the following blue collection boxes will be closed:

Davie

3416 S University Drive

Miami

155 S Miami Ave.

105 SE Third Ave.

10 SE First Ave.

279 NE First Ave.

1320 S Dixie Highway

1500 S Dixie Highway

The blue collection boxes at the aforementioned locations will be removed and reinstalled Feb. 4-7.

In the meantime, customers can deposit mail at the following boxes and/or post offices outside of the vicinity of the Super Bowl events:

Davie Branch, 3850 S University Drive, Davie, FL 33328

Flagler Station, 500 NW Second Ave., Miami, FL 33130

Hibiscus Branch, 5927 SW 70th St., Miami, FL 33146

Miami Beach Post Office, 1300 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33149

For more information, including available alternate Post Office locations, call 1-800-ASK-USPS (8777) or click here.

