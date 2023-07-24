NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The incident involving Tyreek Hill and a boat employee at Haulover Marina is now in the past, as both sides reached a civil settlement.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Hill faced an ongoing investigation following an alleged assault at a South Florida marina.

According to Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, there have been no criminal charges filed and no retribution from the NFL pertaining to this incident, that matter is now legally closed.

On June 18, Hill reportedly engaged in a dispute and struck a marina worker at Kelley Fishing Fleet, located at 10800 Collins Ave.

On June 27, the State Attorney’s Office issued a statement. It reads, “After all of the evidence has been received and all witnesses have been interviewed and their sworn statement is taken, then the evaluation of all the evidence can be undertaken in light of the requirements of Florida’s criminal statutes.”

The details of the settlement have not been made immediately available.

Hill entered his second season with the Dolphins coming off a Pro Bowl year, after signing what was then the largest contract in NFL history for a wide receiver.

The timing of this is critical, as training camp begins Tuesday.

